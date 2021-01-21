Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.45

Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 1525985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$94.94 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

