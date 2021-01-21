Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$438.98 million and a PE ratio of -42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$8.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.39.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$94,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,328.43.

About Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x safety wearable for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas and multi-gas diffusion cartridge for gas detection, and multi-gas pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices.

