BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BKN opened at $17.21 on Thursday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

