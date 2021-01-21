BLB&B Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,705,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KWR. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.67.

In other news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KWR opened at $275.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.39. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $283.54.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

