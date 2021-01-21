Blockpass 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $174.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $143,441.20 and approximately $174.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00061902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00560580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.54 or 0.03861171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

