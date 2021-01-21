Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.55

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.55 and last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 64544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,050,047 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

