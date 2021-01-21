Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,321 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIF. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 20.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

In other Boulder Growth & Income Fund news, major shareholder Mildred B. Horejsi Trust sold 5,543,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $36,366,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.