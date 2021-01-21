Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $881,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 533,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter.

BOE traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $11.04. 310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,518. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

