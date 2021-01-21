Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 450,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 164,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 56,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $72.07. 2,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,749. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $72.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31.

