Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 181,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 41,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.21. 90,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,049. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.