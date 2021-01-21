Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,458 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for 7.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $21,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.66. 13,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,467. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $93.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average of $83.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

