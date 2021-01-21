Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,679 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 270.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 61.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 139,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDJ traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.63. 14,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,603. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

