Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCR traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $34.80. 7,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,941. Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%.

