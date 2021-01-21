Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) (LON:PRSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) (LON:PRSM) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,425 ($18.62).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

LON PRSM opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.34) on Monday. Blue Prism Group plc has a one year low of GBX 795 ($10.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,662.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,438.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

