BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $96,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $129,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.