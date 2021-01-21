Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.50

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

