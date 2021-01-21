Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 1,636 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,674 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,307,000 after acquiring an additional 733,837 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,464,000 after acquiring an additional 630,079 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,456,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $71.76 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $71.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

