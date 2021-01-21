Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 25,664 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 317.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

