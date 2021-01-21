Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 78 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.26 and its 200-day moving average is $348.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $386.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

