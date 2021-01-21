Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 882 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $515.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $478.30 and its 200-day moving average is $447.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

