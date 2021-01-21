Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 1,136 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,583 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,452,000. Mirova boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $236.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.08 and its 200 day moving average is $249.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

