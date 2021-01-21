Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 33 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.97.

NFLX stock opened at $586.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $259.04 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

