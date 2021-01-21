Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $314.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.21, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

