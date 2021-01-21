Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $471,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 3,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 85,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MetLife by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

