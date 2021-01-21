Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $142.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.26 and its 200 day moving average is $131.96.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.