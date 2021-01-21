Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,177.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,083,130.19.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80.

On Tuesday, January 12th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,788.20.

On Tuesday, December 29th, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,200.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,322.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink purchased 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,040.00.

Shares of BNE opened at C$2.70 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$4.00. The company has a market cap of C$90.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.60.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$29.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.30 million. Analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.6705227 EPS for the current year.

BNE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$2.28.

About Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

