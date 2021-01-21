Boqii (NYSE:BQ) & Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Critical Comparison

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boqii and Secoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $109.02 million 7.50 -$25.34 million N/A N/A Secoo $986.70 million 0.15 $22.27 million N/A N/A

Secoo has higher revenue and earnings than Boqii.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Secoo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and Secoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii N/A N/A N/A Secoo 0.49% 1.41% 0.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Boqii and Secoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50 Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boqii presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.99%. Given Boqii’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than Secoo.

Summary

Secoo beats Boqii on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. Secoo Holding Limited has a strategic alliance with Parkson Group. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

