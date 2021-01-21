Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading 9.9% Higher

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) was up 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 9,993,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,458,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $98.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 96.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 369,030 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 98.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

