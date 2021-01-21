Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.39 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 295.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average is $73.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

