Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 350 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $4,565,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 55,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,093,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $213.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.83 and its 200 day moving average is $211.81. The company has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

