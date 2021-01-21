Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 95 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 41.7% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1,683.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 355,977 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 31,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.91. 22,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

