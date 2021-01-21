Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 22,990.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 239,335 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.97. 11,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

