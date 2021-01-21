Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 3,225 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in General Electric by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in General Electric by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in General Electric by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in General Electric by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

GE traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.08. 2,057,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,916,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

