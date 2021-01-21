Brokerages Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.06. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Acushnet by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Acushnet by 70.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 24,436 shares during the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $42.83.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.