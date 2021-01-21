Brokerages Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to post $65.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.80 million and the lowest is $57.00 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $79.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $247.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $289.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $498.83 million, with estimates ranging from $473.00 million to $529.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.23 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,210. The firm has a market cap of $472.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

