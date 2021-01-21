Brokerages Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.66.

CTMX stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 266,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,988. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $313.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,427,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 286,216 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 541,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 180,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

