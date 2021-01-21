Brokerages Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post $97.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.49 million and the highest is $97.90 million. fuboTV posted sales of -$1.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,330.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $251.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $241.35 million to $260.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $446.31 million, with estimates ranging from $435.19 million to $463.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded up $3.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 539,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,681,547. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in fuboTV stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 204,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

