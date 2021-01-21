Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report $162.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.00 million and the lowest is $156.11 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $140.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $610.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.94 million to $619.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $670.78 million, with estimates ranging from $645.56 million to $696.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

HTLF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 144,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,930,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,911,000 after buying an additional 205,081 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,140,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after buying an additional 203,295 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at $3,944,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 55,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 54,447 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

