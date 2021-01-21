Brokerages Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

KN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 652,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,679. Knowles has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Knowles by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.