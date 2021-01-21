Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.17 Million

Analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will post $7.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.14 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 million to $20.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.94 million, with estimates ranging from $28.17 million to $35.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $52,196.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 45.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NREF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a current ratio of 1,712.96. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

