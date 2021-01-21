Brokerages Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). OrthoPediatrics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

KIDS opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.09 million, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $55.98.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $173,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,322.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $345,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $894,563. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,617 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

