Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce $27.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.75 million to $28.00 million. American Software posted sales of $30.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $112.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.99 million to $112.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $120.93 million, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $122.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Software stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $657.59 million, a P/E ratio of 100.91 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $104,838.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,038 shares of company stock worth $632,838. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Software by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

