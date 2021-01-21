Brokerages Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In related news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,530. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 8.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,538. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

