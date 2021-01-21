Brokerages Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $95.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.55 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

IMXI stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,825. The company has a market cap of $580.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47.

In other news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 613,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $7,831,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 862,222 shares of company stock worth $11,443,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 887.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 6,015.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

