Brokerages Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.17). Select Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $101.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%.

WTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

WTTR opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,540,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

