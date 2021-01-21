Brokerages Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target at $27.67

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSSE. National Securities cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.40. 62,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,318. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $309.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 34,958 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $641,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 72,900 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,113,183.00. Insiders sold 309,915 shares of company stock worth $4,915,703 in the last 90 days. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

