Brokerages Set Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) PT at GBX 481.33

Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 481.33 ($6.29).

Separately, Citigroup cut Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 604 ($7.89) price target for the company. in a report on Monday.

CDM opened at GBX 601.02 ($7.85) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £916.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 614.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Codemasters Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 204.50 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 670 ($8.75).

Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) Company Profile

Codemasters Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells racing games in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company's game portfolio comprise F1 series, GRID, DiRT Rally 2.0, and ONRUSH. It also offers interactive entertainment software.

