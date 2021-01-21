Brokerages Set Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) PT at $14.33

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 50.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Eventbrite by 619.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eventbrite by 255.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Eventbrite by 16.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

