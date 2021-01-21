Brokerages Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Price Target at $38.00

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,513,000 after acquiring an additional 495,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,433,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,829,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,583,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,452,000 after purchasing an additional 442,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,729,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 652,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

