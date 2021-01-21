Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target at $12.40

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRRPF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC started coverage on Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of FRRPF remained flat at $$9.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

